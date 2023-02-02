Pala Casino Spa Resort hosts free viewing party for football's big game
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:36pm
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announces it is holding a free watch party for football’s Big Game Sunday, Feb. 12 at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. Guests can enjoy the action on the 14’ HD jumbotron starting at 2:30 p.m. The state-of-the-art system features lights and sound to offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.
Day-of event admission is free, but unreserved seating is based on first come first serve availability. To ensure seating, guests can reserve tables in advance for just $25 per table, for up to four people each.
The full Luis Rey’s menu will be available during the e...
