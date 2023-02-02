Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort hosts free viewing party for football's big game

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:36pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announces it is holding a free watch party for football’s Big Game Sunday, Feb. 12 at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. Guests can enjoy the action on the 14’ HD jumbotron starting at 2:30 p.m. The state-of-the-art system features lights and sound to offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.

Day-of event admission is free, but unreserved seating is based on first come first serve availability. To ensure seating, guests can reserve tables in advance for just $25 per table, for up to four people each.

The full Luis Rey’s menu will be available during the e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022