Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Benefit Program committee meets Feb. 13

 
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:14am



FALLBROOK – The Community Benefit Program’s seven members met for the first time on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Fallbrook Public Utility District board room. For now, they plan to meet monthly.

The next two meetings, in February and March, are scheduled for the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m., so this month’s meeting is Feb. 13.

They are hoping this will be their recurring schedule. All meetings are open to the public and are noticed in the same way FPUD board meetings and committee meetings are noticed. The meeting dates will be put in a more front-and-center space on the FPUD website. Lila Hargrove will also begin noticing them on the Chamber of Commerce website and in their outreach.

They elected a Chair, Jim Mendelson; Vice Chair, Elana Sterling; and Secretary, Anna Marchand. The seven-member committee will have its members serve two- and three-year terms so there is never a time when there is an all-new board.

They also created two subcommittees:

· A Committee to Review Proposals: Chair Lila Hargrove, and Rosie Redmond and Elana Sterling.

· An Administrative Function Committee: Chair: Anna Marchand, Jim Mendelson and Jerry Kalman.

The three individuals serving two-year terms are Marchand, Hargrove and Leticia Maldonado. The four others will all serve three-year terms.

They will be operating as a committee and then making recommendations to the FPUD board of directors when they are ready.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

 

