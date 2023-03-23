Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Warriors on path for successful girls lacrosse season

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:17pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team didn’t win the Warriors’ scheduled game March 3 at Valhalla, not due to a loss, but due to rain. The contest was postponed to March 11, and moved to Fallbrook. A 9-5 victory on the rescheduled date gave Fallbrook a 3-1 season record.

“Very happy,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. “Meeting the expectations for sure. I expect us to do quite well this year.”

Achieving the Warriors’ primary goal for the 2023 season won’t happen until the conclusion of Valley League play. “Our goal is to win league...



