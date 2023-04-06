Track and field program raising funds for equipment, community notice

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

One purpose of the current fundraising effort by the Fallbrook High School track and field program is to raise money to replace aging equipment. The fundraiser also has the purpose of informing the community about the track and field program.

“The majority of our equipment is quite old,” said Fallbrook junior Aiden Bernier, who is part of the Warriors’ boys pole vault contingent. “We do have some new equipment, but not a lot of it.”

Bernier’s mother, Jennifer, ran hurdles for Fallbrook High School when she was a student. The hurdles are the same...