Arts in the Park is coming up on April 30

Ireland, age 3, is very busy painting her mask at the 2022 Arts in the Park event at Live Oak Park. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children will be holding its 28th year of "Arts in the Park" on Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park. Admission to this event is free. There will be 34 booths sponsored by many local organizations and schools.

Besides having many wonderful returning participants that have been so popular with the kids, there will be some new participants. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will have new STEM activities: Lunar Landers, Pom Pom Cannons and Magic of Science.

The park rangers will have raptors on exhibit; Wild Wonders will be bringing a wonderful array of animals, and the always popular reptiles will once again be there.

Hands-on musical experiences will also be available: Bob's Violins & Bows will be helping kids play the violin, and the Fallbrook Music Society will be showing kids how to play a keyboard and ukulele.

Stage performances will include Potter Jr. High's Folklorico Dance Group, NVoice Studios and Neighbor Tones/Glee Club, Dancing Cloud Singers and the Westwind Brass, sponsored by Fallbrook Music Society.

Those visitors who want to enjoy lunch at the park can purchase food from any of the wonderful food booths. Village Rotary will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks. The Yogurt Palace will be bringing its delicious yogurt and Rally for Children will have pizza from Little Caesars. Picnic tables are close to enjoy lunch and also have a view of the performances on the stage.

All are invited to join Rally for Children for this wonderful day that is filled with art, music, entertainment and endless activities for children and their families.

Free bus shuttles are provided from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., departing from both the Maie Ellis Education Center and Potter Jr. High to Live Oak Park, and then the reverse return route. The buses will be back at each site approximately every 30 minutes. This event is co-sponsored by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Submitted by Rally for Children.