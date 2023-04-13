Garden club presents 'Zero Waste 101'

Maren Kavanagh from I Love a Clean San Diego will present a program on living a zero-waste lifestyle at the garden club's April 25 meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – I Love a Clean San Diego Community Education Coordinator I Maren Kavanagh will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, April 25 Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting.

I Love a Clean San Diego is San Diego's leading environmental nonprofit that teaches residents how to reduce waste, make sustainable choices, and live a more conscious lifestyle. One of FGC's objectives is "to create and promote interest in civic and environmental responsibilities."

Kavanagh received a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Political Science and Sociology from the University of San Diego. Some of her past favorite projects include implementing an invasive species control plan in New Zealand and Fiji, and increasing access to clean water for rural villages in Cambodia by building water filters out of natural materials. She is passionate about sustainable food systems, holistic wellness, and living a zero-waste lifestyle.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting at 1:00 and the program at 2:00. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.