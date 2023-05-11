Senior Softball to start new season soon

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m., with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made. The teams welcome all potential players to come for a screening, practice and get into game shape by attending any of their pre-game warm-ups at 3:30.

They are approaching the end of their current season with the new season...