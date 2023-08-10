Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Laurie Beebe Lewis: Still California Dreaming!

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:23pm

Laurie Beebe Lewis, who will be in concert at the Mission Theatre Saturday, Aug. 19 with her band, The Electric Underground, sat down for an interview with Steven Schindler. Village News/Courtesy photo

Steven Schindler

Special to the Village News

As a 9 year old, and then as a teenager, I watched with eager anticipation as new rock and roll bands started making appearances on shows that my parents watched, especially The Ed Sullivan Show. Suddenly the world exploded when The Beatles appeared in 1964, soon followed by the British Invasion, and then American bands including the Beach Boys, The Turtles, The Doors, The Byrds and The Mamas & The Papas. But as I sat in front of our black and white TV, with tinfoil-enhanced rabbit ears, I never thought that I could actually be in The Beatle...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023