Laurie Beebe Lewis: Still California Dreaming!

Steven Schindler

Special to the Village News

As a 9 year old, and then as a teenager, I watched with eager anticipation as new rock and roll bands started making appearances on shows that my parents watched, especially The Ed Sullivan Show. Suddenly the world exploded when The Beatles appeared in 1964, soon followed by the British Invasion, and then American bands including the Beach Boys, The Turtles, The Doors, The Byrds and The Mamas & The Papas. But as I sat in front of our black and white TV, with tinfoil-enhanced rabbit ears, I never thought that I could actually be in The Beatle...