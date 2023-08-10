Pala Rez Radio returns to county fair

Shotgun Tom Kelly and Mark Gleason at the Pala Rez Radio 91.3 FM booth at the San Diego County Fair. Village News/Joe Naiman photo.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Pala Rez Radio had a booth at the San Diego County Fair from 2012 to 2019. After a three-year absence, the radio station returned to the county fair this year.

"I thought it went really well," said Pala Rez Radio assistant station manager Eric Ortega.

Pala Rez Radio was at the county fair June 16, 22 and 28. "A lot of things are the same. A lot of things are different," Ortega said of the 2023 fair compared to four years ago.

Many of the changes can be attributed to personnel changes. "A lot of people down there were new," Ortega said.

Transportation carts...