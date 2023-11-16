Study abroad opportunities for high school students

American high school students can choose from 34 countries in the ASSE International study abroad program. Village News/Courtesy photo

LAGUNA BEACH – Qualified high school students are offered a unique opportunity to explore the world by spending an academic year, semester or summer in Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or South Africa as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program. A nonprofit, public benefit organization, ASSE International promotes closer ties of friendship between the United States and other countries by fostering intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs.

Students, 15 to 18 years old, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a...