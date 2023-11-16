Top red flags in home purchase

FALLBROOK – In this article, we’re sharing with you how to know if you’re looking at your new home sweet home or a nightmare waiting to happen. While many of these issues have quick and efficient solutions, they are important considerations when making a home purchase. Always check with your Realtor on how best to proceed if you encounter one of these red flags.

Physical structure issues

How to detect this red flag: Check for cracks in the foundation, sloping floors, or noticeable structural damage that can be costly to repair. Poor insulation due to physical structure issues may la...