Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Vintage car club donations benefit youth

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 4:38pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Vintage Car Club Chair of Donations Michael McGuire, center, presents a check to the Fallbrook High School Students of the Month Committee, from left, Meiko Winton, Crystal Gates, McGuire, Adrienne Petersen, and Veronica Hernandez.

FALLBROOK – October again marked another month in which the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club gave away proceeds, earned from its annual Memorial Day Weekend Car Show, back to the community. Long-time Vintage Car Club member and Chair of Donations Michael McGuire presented checks to the Fallbrook High School Students of the Month committee, and the Fallbrook High School Cheer Squad McGuire said that all groups were very pleased to receive these financial awards that will assist their endeavors.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023