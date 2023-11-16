Vintage car club donations benefit youth

FALLBROOK – October again marked another month in which the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club gave away proceeds, earned from its annual Memorial Day Weekend Car Show, back to the community. Long-time Vintage Car Club member and Chair of Donations Michael McGuire presented checks to the Fallbrook High School Students of the Month committee, and the Fallbrook High School Cheer Squad McGuire said that all groups were very pleased to receive these financial awards that will assist their endeavors.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

