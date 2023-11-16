Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

You can give an unhoused veteran a home

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:16pm



Anita Lightfoot

County of San Diego Communications Office

Leave No Veteran Homeless is a countywide, multi-agency effort to provide all veterans experiencing homelessness the opportunity to find permanent supportive housing.

As of Oct. 1, 201 veterans have been housed since the Leave No Veteran Homeless Initiative launched in July. Assuming monthly inflow and outflow remain consistent, to meet our goal, we need to increase average Monthly Housing Placements from 67 to 131.

Currently 127 veterans holding new vouchers are searching for housing. While veterans are eligible for housing voucher...



