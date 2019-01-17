Vernon Bradley "Brad" Bennett, age 94, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Silvergate Retirement Home in Fallbrook.

Born 1924 to Dr. and Mrs. E.B. Bennett, Brad was the eldest of three children. Brad is survived by his wife, Lini; daughters Sandy, Teri Evelyn, Maura; son Kevin; grandchildren Elizabeth and Garrett as well as his brother Jerry and wife Phoebe.

After graduating from Glendale High School he went to Notre Dame University. He joined the Navy in 1941, fought in World War II and served in the reserve for 30 years. He did graduate from Notre Dame University and always kept them as his favorite team.

Brad was a teacher and coach at West Covina High School and was one of the original faculty teachers. He coached gymnastics and cross country. Brad and his wife moved to Fallbrook in 1992. He was known for donating limes to local businesses.

He was buried with honors at the Miramar National Cemetery Dec. 4, 2018. For more, visit http://www.berry-bellandhall.com.