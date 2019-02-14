Teens showcase projects at youth leadership camp

JULIAN – Eight youth advocates recently took on the role of mentors sharing step-by-step details and tips learned from two successful projects, with 200-plus peers at a Youth Leadership Institute in Julian.

The opportunity required the teens – four Fallbrook residents and four from San Marcos – to give two separate presentations eight times each to fellow youth rotating by in small groups. Fallbrook High School freshman and institute presenter Yareli Albino said the experience was hectic but fun.

“Obviously, if you get a room full of teenagers, things are going to get a little cra...