Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Decorate pumpkins with deputies

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/9/2019 at 11:44am



FALLBROOK – Parents are invited to bring their children and join local deputies for an afternoon decorating pumpkins, Friday, Oct. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at Lavender Hill Pumpkin Farm, 1509 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Supplies are limited to 30 people, and RSVP is required to Jacob.Kruger@sdsheriff.org. The pumpkins and decorating supplies will be provided for free, courtesy of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Submitted by San Diego Sheriff's Department, Fallbrook Substation.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/10/2019 10:31