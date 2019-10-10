Decorate pumpkins with deputies

FALLBROOK – Parents are invited to bring their children and join local deputies for an afternoon decorating pumpkins, Friday, Oct. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at Lavender Hill Pumpkin Farm, 1509 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Supplies are limited to 30 people, and RSVP is required to Jacob.Kruger@sdsheriff.org. The pumpkins and decorating supplies will be provided for free, courtesy of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Submitted by San Diego Sheriff's Department, Fallbrook Substation.