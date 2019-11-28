National Charity League, San Luis Rey chapter, holds a "Mad Hatter" Tea and Fashion Show

The 10th-grade models from the National Charity League, San Luis Rey chapter, wear Alice-inspired attire for their tea and fashion show, including from left, Candace Ewig, Sophie Hunter, Naiya Kurnik, Emily Schmierer, Isabella Gilmore, Ericka Nash, Alexa Pierson and Milana Collier.

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey chapter of National Charity League held its annual formal Mother-Daughter Tea and Fashion Show at the Vista Valley Country Club, Oct. 27. This year's theme was "Mad Hatter Tea Time" complete with pink flamingos, teacups and whimsical floral centerpieces.

Grace Bender and Christy Best provided the creativity and hard work behind this year's storybook-like tea party which concluded with a fashion show inspired by the Alice in Wonderland theme.

NCL members enjoyed sipping tea and sampling a variety of finger sandwiches and desserts. Guests were treated to a fashion show which showcased the Ticktocker class of 2022.

The 10th grade Ticktockers spent the weeks leading up to the tea in training with Git Boddaert learning etiquette, modeling techniques, makeup and hair in preparation for modeling in an "Alice in Wonderland" themed fashion show.

Senior Ticktockers from the class of 2020 enjoy their last National Charity League Mother-Daughter Tea with the San Luis Rey chapter.

The Ticktockers each modeled three outfits that were unique to their personality and style. The outfits included formal tea attire, something sporty and their personal rendition of characters from Alice in Wonderland including Alice, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, Tweedle Dee, Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar and Cheshire Cat.

This fundraising event also included a silent auction of gift baskets, donated by NCL members and organized by Denell Robles, which raised monies that will be distributed to many of the local nonprofit organizations that NCL supports.

National Charity League Inc. is the nation's premier mother-daughter nonprofit organization. The six-year core program includes leadership development, community service and cultural experiences. Members contributed more than 1.4 million volunteer hours to more than 4,000 local philanthropy partners last year alone.

Submitted by the San Luis Rey chapter of National Charity League.