2022 Commencement Ceremony will be held in person, on campus

SAN MARCOS – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the springtime commencement ceremony will return to the Palomar College campus as a live and in-person event at 5 p.m., Friday, May 27.

Families and friends are welcome to attend the ceremony. It is recommended that all visitors complete the college health screening questionnaire, which can be found with additional information at https://www2.palomar.edu/pages/covid19/community-access-to-palomar-college-main-campus-and-education-centers/.

“We’re thrilled to once again be planning a safe, exciting commencement ceremony...