Coldwell Banker names top agents for June

Cyndi Hauff is one of the Top Listing Agents at Coldwell Banker Village Properties for June.

BONSALL – Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced its top agents for the month of June 2022. Cyndi Hauff and Jerry & Linda Gordon were named the Top Listing Agents; Don Bennetts and Heidi Dickens are the Top Selling Agents and Erica Williams is the Top Producing Agent.

Coldwell Banker's main office is at 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 310 in Bonsall. They can be reached at 760-728-8000 or www.CBVillageProperties.com.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

