Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Coldwell Banker names top agents for June

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:09pm

Cyndi Hauff is one of the Top Listing Agents at Coldwell Banker Village Properties for June.

BONSALL – Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced its top agents for the month of June 2022. Cyndi Hauff and Jerry & Linda Gordon were named the Top Listing Agents; Don Bennetts and Heidi Dickens are the Top Selling Agents and Erica Williams is the Top Producing Agent.

Coldwell Banker's main office is at 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 310 in Bonsall. They can be reached at 760-728-8000 or www.CBVillageProperties.com.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021