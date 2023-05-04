FGMS program to feature Westward Look Show from Tucson 2004

FALLBROOK – At its May 11 meeting, the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society’s program will be on “The Golden Age of Minerals.” The BlueCap Productions video presentation of the Westward Look Show from Tucson 2004 features renowned miners, gemologists and geologists Charlie Key, Peter Bancroft, Ed Swoboda, David Wilber, Bill Larson and Steve Smale.

The Thursday meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the FGMS meeting room, 123 W. Alvarado St. For more information email [email protected] or visit http://www.fgms.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.