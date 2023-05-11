Free lessons in flying radio controlled planes start May 22

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers are hosting free flight lessons on Mondays from 5 p.m. until sunset, weather permitting, May 22 to July 31. Anyone interested can register for lessons at http://www.palomarrcflyers.com. The group will provide the airplanes, so, if someone is not sure they want to get into the hobby, they don't spend money on an airplane now.

Members of the group will train newcomers on their planes...then, when the students get hooked...they'll guide them in the right direction for their first plane, or second...or third...

Palomar Radio Control Flyers is located close to the intersection of I-15 and Route 76 (Pala Road) in Fallbrook. From Interstate 15 go east on Pala Road approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north (left) onto the dirt road to the field.

If anyone has ever considered becoming an RC pilot, this is their opportunity to learn more about this engaging hobby.

Submitted by the Palomar Radio Control Flyers.