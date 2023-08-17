Three UMGC students from Fallbrook named to Dean's List

ADELPHI, MD — University of Maryland Global Campus students Hector Fonseca, Ewelina Guzek and Gabriel Reyes of Fallbrook were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UMGC is the largest public university in the United States with 75 plus years of experience educating working adults and more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide.

Submitted by University of Maryland Global Campus.