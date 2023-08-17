Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Three UMGC students from Fallbrook named to Dean's List

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2023 at 5:04pm



ADELPHI, MD — University of Maryland Global Campus students Hector Fonseca, Ewelina Guzek and Gabriel Reyes of Fallbrook were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UMGC is the largest public university in the United States with 75 plus years of experience educating working adults and more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide.

Submitted by University of Maryland Global Campus.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023