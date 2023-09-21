Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FWC's annual Day of Service, seeking donations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:30pm



FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Woman's Club is hosting their annual Day of Service Sept. 30, 2023, to collect needed items for Michelle’s Place and Unhoused Fallbrook High School students. Everyone is invited to stop by and drop off items such as toiletries and school supplies during the event, located at Carriage House at 238 W. Mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Needed toiletries include sanitary items, deodorant (scented and unscented), wipes, dry shampoo, combs/brushes, hair ties, toothbrush/toothpaste, tissues, slipper socks, Burt’s Bees lip balm and Biotene Mouthwash. School supplies include pencils/pens, white board markers/permanent markers, spiral one-subject notebooks, 3x5 cards, crayons, glue sticks, folders, erasers and composition papers.

Find Fallbrook Woman's Club at https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/ or 238 W. Mission Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028. To learn more about rentals for Carriage House, contact 760-644-2728 or [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023