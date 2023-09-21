FWC's annual Day of Service, seeking donations

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Woman's Club is hosting their annual Day of Service Sept. 30, 2023, to collect needed items for Michelle’s Place and Unhoused Fallbrook High School students. Everyone is invited to stop by and drop off items such as toiletries and school supplies during the event, located at Carriage House at 238 W. Mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Needed toiletries include sanitary items, deodorant (scented and unscented), wipes, dry shampoo, combs/brushes, hair ties, toothbrush/toothpaste, tissues, slipper socks, Burt’s Bees lip balm and Biotene Mouthwash. School supplies include pencils/pens, white board markers/permanent markers, spiral one-subject notebooks, 3x5 cards, crayons, glue sticks, folders, erasers and composition papers.

Find Fallbrook Woman's Club at https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/ or 238 W. Mission Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028. To learn more about rentals for Carriage House, contact 760-644-2728 or [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.