Harvest Faire is coming next month

Vendor Sarah Fina puts on spooky makeup at the 2022 Fallbrook Harvest Faire in downtown Fallbrook. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Harvest Faire on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in historic downtown Fallbrook.

This faire will include local artisan craft vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, pony rides, pie baking contest, pumpkin and costume contests, live music, local foods, fall-themed treats, nonprofits with crafts for kids and more.

Also on display will be an abundance of locally handcrafted scarecrows, as part of the October Scarecrow Days in Fallbrook. Several unique shops will also be open along Main Avenue. This event is fun for the whole family and offers the charm of small-town America.

For more information on this or any other event, please visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the Events tab.

All are invited to come visit Fallbrook and enjoy all the engaging and fun festivities of this autumn-themed event.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.