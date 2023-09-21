Kids say the funniest things

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:08pm

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years.

Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(At grandma and grandpa's home, kitchen drawers and cupboard doors are opening then slamming shut)...Boom! Slam! Boom!

Tutu: "Jameson, may I help you find something?"

Jameson, age 3: "Yes, I'm looking for Grampy."

Jameson, age 3: "It's not time for me to get out of the bathtub. Look, my fingers don't look like pineapples yet."

Mom:"I heard you had a visit from a Pirate today. Did he leave his booty?"

Seamus, age 3: "No he didn't leave his booty, but he did leave hi...