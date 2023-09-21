Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Kids say the funniest things

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:08pm



Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years.

Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(At grandma and grandpa's home, kitchen drawers and cupboard doors are opening then slamming shut)...Boom! Slam! Boom!

Tutu: "Jameson, may I help you find something?"

Jameson, age 3: "Yes, I'm looking for Grampy."

___________

Jameson, age 3: "It's not time for me to get out of the bathtub. Look, my fingers don't look like pineapples yet."

__________

Mom:"I heard you had a visit from a Pirate today. Did he leave his booty?"

Seamus, age 3: "No he didn't leave his booty, but he did leave hi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023