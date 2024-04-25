Re: 'Get Out the Vote' [Village News, Letter, 4/18/24]

The country needs your vote. Only twice have I ever agreed with Mr. Terrell (I don't remember the first), but I do agree with "Get Out the Vote." This is the most important election of our lifetime.

I am voting for President Trump for the following reasons. It is to support the First Amendment and free speech; however, I feel like the far left activists are taking great advantage of that amendment with their hate speech. "Death to America" is taking free speech too far.

I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and family. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice and for Federal Judges who protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I'm voting for the Electoral College and the Republic in which we live.

I'm voting for a secure southern border, legal immigration and jobs to remain in America rather that outsourcing them to China, Mexico and other foreign countries. I'm voting for peace in the Middle East and the positive prospect of the Abraham Acord.

I'm voting for the police to be respected again and to ensure law and order. I'm not voting for just one individual, but for the future of my country.

These are very trying times and it is easy to feel disillusioned and unequipped to resolve any of these situations. It is difficult to feel hopeful, but we must. It is my prayer that the citizens of America will see the light, remember when things were better under President Trump (gas, groceries, real estate, crime and homelessness and more).

Just a thought, you don't have to be on a southern plantation to be a slave-----if you are dependent on government entitlements, you just have a different slave owner.

Pray, think, vote. God bless America.

Orolie Gubser